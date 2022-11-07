Centre Reinstates Law Commission, Appoints Ex-Karnataka HC Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi As Chairperson

The Union government on Monday reinstated the Law Commission and appointed former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Rituraj Awasthi as its Chairperson.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju made the announcement on Twitter and listed the names of Commission's members — Justice (Retired) KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof. (Dr) Raka Arya, and M Karunanithi.
India Today reported that the Commission was being reinstated after a gap of four years.
Awasthi served as the Chief Justice of Karnataka HC during October 2021-July 2022, according to the HC website.
Awasthi enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practiced in civil, service, educational matters at Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court in 2009, according to Deccan Herald.
Notably, Awasthi was on the Karnataka HC bench that ruled that hijab is not an essential practice in Islam and that prescription of school uniform is constitutionally permissible.
The vision of the Law Commission is defined as: "Reforming the laws for maximizing justice in society and promoting good governance under the rule of law."
The Commission's websites lists the following mission components:
- Review/repeal of obsolete laws
- To examine the laws which affect the poor and carry out post-audit for socio-economic legislations
- To keep under review the system of judicial administration to ensure that it is responsive to the reasonable demands of the times and in particular to secure, to examine the existing laws in the light of Directive Principles of State Policy
- To suggest ways of improvement and reform and also to suggest such legislations as might be necessary to implement the Directive Principles
- To attain the objectives set out in the Preamble to the Constitution
- Examine the existing laws with a view for promoting gender equality and suggesting amendments thereto, to revise the Central Acts of general importance so as to simplify them and to remove anomalies, ambiguities and inequities
- To examine the impact of globalisation on food security, unemployment and recommend measures for the protection of the interests of the marginalised