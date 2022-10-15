Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Inspects Sonali Phogat's PA's House In Gurugram

A CBI team on Friday afternoon reached Gurugram for an investigation into BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder case and inspected her secretary’s flat.

Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:38 am

A CBI team on Friday afternoon reached Gurugram for an investigation into BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder case and inspected her secretary’s flat.

The team inspected Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan's flat number located in Gurgaon Greens Society in Sector-102.

It stayed in the society for one and a half hours but refused to divulge any details to the media.

According to police, the CBI team reached the society at 2.30 pm and searched Sangwan’s flat in Tower 4 for one and a half hours.  

During their inspection, the owner of the flat was also questioned by the CBI. 

Sonali Phogat’s brother was also present with the CBI team.  

BJP leader Sonali Phogat died in suspicious condition on August 23 in Goa.

Goa Police had registered a case against two people, one of them Sudhir Sangwan. 

Related stories

CBI Probe Ordered In BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Death Case

Sonali Phogat Death: Goa Government To Request Centre To Hand Probe To CBI, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Sonali Phogat's Death: Goa's Curlies Restaurant's Demolition Resumes After Brief Halt

Goa Police have also been to Hisar, Rohtak, and Gurugram in September as part of their investigation.  

Sonali Phogat's family had earlier said it is not satisfied with the investigation of Goa Police and demanded that the death be investigated by the CBI.

The investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI by the Goa government.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Sonali Phogat's PA's House CBI Team Goa Police PA Sudhir Sangwan Gurugram Investigation Into BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Murder Case
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC