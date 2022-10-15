CBI Inspects Sonali Phogat's PA's House In Gurugram

A CBI team on Friday afternoon reached Gurugram for an investigation into BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder case and inspected her secretary’s flat.

The team inspected Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan's flat number located in Gurgaon Greens Society in Sector-102.

It stayed in the society for one and a half hours but refused to divulge any details to the media.

According to police, the CBI team reached the society at 2.30 pm and searched Sangwan’s flat in Tower 4 for one and a half hours.

During their inspection, the owner of the flat was also questioned by the CBI.

Sonali Phogat’s brother was also present with the CBI team.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat died in suspicious condition on August 23 in Goa.

Goa Police had registered a case against two people, one of them Sudhir Sangwan.

Goa Police have also been to Hisar, Rohtak, and Gurugram in September as part of their investigation.

Sonali Phogat's family had earlier said it is not satisfied with the investigation of Goa Police and demanded that the death be investigated by the CBI.

The investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI by the Goa government.

(Inputs from PTI)