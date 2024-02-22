CBI Raids Premises Of Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik's Premises In Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with the alleged corruption in the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru Hydropower project, officials said. The CBI conducted searches at 29 other locations.

The federal agency started its operation on Thursday morning, with around 100 officers mobilised across 30 locations in multiple cities of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, besides Delhi and Mumbai, the officials said. Premises linked to Malik at R K Puram, Dwarka and Asian Games Village in Delhi, besides those in Gurugram and Baghpat, were searched, they said.

The searches also covered the premises of alleged associates of Malik, former chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited Navin Kumar Chaudhary and officials of Patel Engineering Limited, the officials said.