Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cash-Strapped Mizoram Yet To Receive Its Rs 3,000 Crore Due From Centre: CM

Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that cash-strapped Mizoram has not yet received its due of over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 9:27 pm

Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that cash-strapped Mizoram has not yet received its due of over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre.

Addressing a conference of the Mizoram Civil Service Association (MCSA), he said the state is facing a financial crisis due to several reasons, including the pandemic and non-receipt of funds from the Centre.

"Due to the pandemic, we did not receive funds amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre. However, amid the pandemic and financial crisis, we are fortunate to proceed towards what we are today. We have to effectively utilise and mobilise our resources to sustain ourselves," he said. 

The chief minister also laid emphasis on the importance of sincerity and honesty.

"Good governance and administration are required for the development of a country or state. Government employees should also work diligently and sincerely with a desire to develop their state," he said.

A change in perspective is required to effectively exploit the state's natural resources such as vast tracts of forest land, favourable climate and sufficient rainfall for economic development, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Will Withdraw Support To NDA Over Citizenship Bill If Needed: Zoramthanga

Zoramthanga Sworn In As Mizoram Chief Minister

Tags

National Chief Minister Zoramthanga Pandemic And Financial Crisis Mobilise Our Resources Mizoram Civil Service Association (MCSA) Cash-strapped Mizoram Due Of Over Rs 3000 Crore
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge