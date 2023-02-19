Case Registered Against Telangana Leader YS Sharmila Over Derogatory Remarks

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila triggered a row after her remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She was earlier taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad District in connection with a case booked against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the BRS MLA Banoth Shankar Naik.



Based on a complaint by a local BRS leader, a case was registered against Sharmila under relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said. The complainant accused Sharmila of 'insulting' the legislator belonging to ST community, through her comments during her ongoing state-wide padayatra 'Praja Prasthanam' in Mahabubabad district on Saturday.



After being released from detention, the YSRTP chief claimed that, "KCR fears Sharmila." She then compared Telangana to to Afghanistan and KCR to Taliban. "He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban," she said.

The chief had made comments against KCR earlier as well. She had earlier dared the Telangana Chief Minister to walk alongside her for atleast 3 kms in her padayatra to "learn about the plight of the people", while "gifting" him a new pair of shoes.

(With inputs from PTI)