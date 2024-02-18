Can't Accept If Someone Says Secularism Is Bad, Democracy Dangerous: Mamata

The chief minister said that if someone says that the Constitution needs to be changed, then it is to please some ideology or some vision.

Speaking at 'The Telegraph' national debate on 'This house believes India does not need a new Constitution', a video of which she shared on her Facebook page on Saturday, Banerjee questioned whether India is heading towards a presidential form of election.

Banerjee said that the spirit of the Constitution is its preamble.

The chief minister said that the Constitution of the country was drafted very diligently by taking care of democracy, federalism and secularism.

Banerjee said that the fine balance between the fundamental rights and the country's sovereignty should not be damaged.

"If the Constitution will only be run by the agency, for the agency and of the agency, we cannot accept that," she said, adding, "Constitution is of the people, by the people and for the people".