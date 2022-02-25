Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BSES Yamuna Sets Up Its First EV Charging Station In Mayur Vihar

Launched as a pilot project, the station has been partially funded by Nordic Innovation, an organisation promoted by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

BSES Yamuna Sets Up Its First EV Charging Station In Mayur Vihar
BSES sets up its first EV charging station in Mayur Vihar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 11:20 pm

The BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has commissioned India’s first ‘Smart Managed EV Charging Station’ at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, an official statement said on Friday. The EV charging station, which can charge five e-vehicles simultaneously, is located at BYPL’s 11 kV sub-station building in Mayur Vihar Extension Phase-I, it stated. The carefully selected site is a gateway to Noida and can be easily accessed by EV users and EV fleet operators.

Depending on the response, more such smart EV charging stations will be rolled-out in south, west, east and central Delhi, it said. Launched as a pilot project, the station has been partially funded by Nordic Innovation, an organisation promoted by the Nordic Council of Ministers, the statement said. It has been executed by Fortum Charge and Drive, a Gurgaon-based private firm, and will be the first BYPL operated and managed smart EV charging station, it said.

The station was inaugurated by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson Justice Shabihul Hasnain ‘Shastri’ and DERC member Dr AK Ambasht, the statement said. Unlike conventional EV charging stations, this station can be integrated with BYPL’s SCADA system - the state-of-the-art nerve system of the discom - and managed remotely, the statement said. “The smart charging station being set-up is truly smart and equipped with an ‘analytic platform’, which will help electric vehicle (EV) owners get a seamless digital experience,” it said.

Related stories

Second-Hand Markets In Adjoining States, Lack Of Parking Spaces Behind Delhi Vehicle Thefts: Police

Delhi Witnessed 15% Rise In Crime In 2021 As Compared To 2020: Data

Night Curfew To Be Lifted In Delhi, Schools To Follow Hybrid Mode: CM Kejriwal

The EV chargers at the outlet are being integrated with a mobile application that enables consumers to locate, pre-book an appointment, and even pay at the EV charging station. It will be available on both Android and iOS platforms, the statement said. “BSES is gearing up to play a major role in the emerging EV sector,” said a BSES spokesperson.

“This partnership with Nordic Innovation and Fortum Charge is a testimonial to these efforts. Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable growth. “We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the future,” read the statement.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Electric Vehicles (EVs) Electric Vehicles EV Charging Stations Delhi Electric Vehicle Charging Station Electric Vehicles Market Electric Vehicle Policy New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

IIT-Delhi Startup Launches 'World's Smallest' Wearable Air Purifier

IIT-Delhi Startup Launches 'World's Smallest' Wearable Air Purifier

National Education Policy To Be Implemented In J&K From April

Offices In Transport Bhawan, Shram Shakti Bhawan Asked To Shift By June-End For Central Vista Revamp

Delhi: Omicron Found In 80 Pc Of Samples Taken From Deceased Patients Till Feb 22

Second-Hand Markets In Adjoining States, Lack Of Parking Spaces Behind Delhi Vehicle Thefts: Police

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs