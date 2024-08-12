Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15

The government has announced that a fresh draft of the Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill will be released after detailed consultations with stakeholders. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the announcement on X.
The ministry had placed the initial draft bill in the public domain on 10 November 2023, seeking comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the general public. Since then, multiple recommendations and comments have been received, including from various associations.
To further refine the bill, the ministry is holding a series of consultations with stakeholders. Additionally, the public has been given more time to submit their comments and suggestions until 15 October 2024.
