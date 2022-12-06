Body Found In Jungle, Head 15 Kms Away: Man Beheads Cousin In Jharkhand Over Land Dispute

In an incident that can send chills through our bones, a 20-years-old Adivasi man had beheaded his 24-years-old cousin and his friends took selfie with the severed head in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, the state police revealed yesterday. The gruesome killing happened on December 1 within the jurisdiction of Murhu police station.

The police have arrested six people including the wife of the accused on the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased father Dasai Munda.

According to the FIR, on December 1, 24-years-old Kanu Munda was at his home when the other family members went to work in the paddy field. While they were returning back, neighbours told Dasai Munda that his nephew Sagar Munda along with his friends came and take away Kanu. As per the police the families were in loggerheads for long over the ownership of a disputed piece of land.

Upon hearing that Sagar and his friends have taken Kanu away, Dasai started searching his son. However, as he couldn’t get his trace he filed the FIR on the next day- December 2.

A team was formed by the police under the leadership of Khunti Sub-divisional Police officer Amit Kumar and the accused were taken into custody on December 3. Following the arrest, the torso was found in Kumang Gopla forest whereas the head was located at Dulwa Tungri area, around 15 kms away.

While talking to Outlook, Station Officer-in-Charge Chudamani Tudu told, “Both families for long have been fighting over the land. Their ancestral land hand not been divided and now Sagar Munda’s. family wanted to sale it whereas Dasai Munda and his family didn’t give the consent.”

“Due to this reason Sagar and his friends kidnapped Dasai’s son Kanu and beheaded him. We have already arrested Sagar Munda, his wife Sinu Munda along with four other persons,” Tudu added.

As per the statement released by the police, five mobile phones including that of the deceased Kanu along with two sharp weapons with stains of blood, an axe and a SUV were seized from the site.

Tudu told Outlook that the arrested people have confessed to their crime.