Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP Will Form Govt In Gujarat If Manish Sisodia Is Arrested Twice: Arvind Kejriwal's Jibe At PM Modi

Speaking at Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Cente's action has increased AAP's vote share in Gujarat by 4 per cent and it would increase to 6 per cent if Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 4:29 pm

With Gujarat Elections round the corner, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's 'Operation Lotus'. Commenting on CBI's recent action against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said that it was the Centre's plan to hurt the sentiments of Am Admi Party (AAP).

Speaking at Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said that the Cente's action has increased AAP's vote share in Gujarat by 4 per cent and it would increase to 6 per cent if Sisodia was arrested. 

"If he is arrested twice, then we might form government in Gujarat," Kejriwal said. 

Kejriwal-led AAP brought a confidence motion in the Assembly on Thursday to prove that none of the AAP MLAs has switched sides. In the confidence motion, 59 out of 62 AAP MLAs were present. Out of the three absent, two are abroad and the third, Satyendar Jain, is in jail.

Three BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht -- were marshalled out as they "argued" with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the motion. The remaining legislators walked out in protest soon after.

A war of words has broken out between the two parties over the alleged misuse of funds under the pretext of developing schools. While BJP has accused AAP of only working on the optics of developing schools and running "schools cam", AAP has been vouching for the work the government has done to improve state-run schools in the national capital.

Even as AAP sees itself as the main contender to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, some political experts and the Congress feel the AAP will split the opposition votes, benefitting the BJP. 

Earlier this month, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had announced 10 candidates for the forthcoming polls to the 182-member Assembly in the BJP-ruled state.

Related stories

With Eye On Gujarat Elections, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann Arrive In Ahmedabad

In This Seat, Congress Beat BJP By 170 Votes – The Lowest Victory Margin In Gujarat Elections

NOTA Emerges Third Largest Vote Getter In Gujarat Elections

Tags

National BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 Gujarat Manish Sisodia
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours