Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
BJP Leader Summoned By WB CID In Coal Smuggling Case

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating alleged illegal excavation, transportation and sale of coal from some districts of West Bengal.

Jitendra Tiwari
Jitendra Tiwari @JItendraAsansol/ Twitter

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 12:22 pm

West Bengal BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari has been summoned to appear before the state CID in connection with its investigation into a coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday.

The CID has asked him to appear before its officers in the city for questioning in the coal smuggling case on Friday.

Tiwari, who is the former Trinamool Congress mayor of Asansol and joined BJP before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly poll, confirmed receiving the notice.

"An investigating authority can call anyone for the sake of investigation," Tiwari, a former TMC MLA from Pandaveswar, said.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating alleged illegal excavation, transportation and sale of coal from some districts of West Bengal.

-With PTI Input

