Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Demands Action Against YouTube Channel For Offensive Video On Hindu Deities

The BJP on Friday demanded that the Tamil Nadu police immediately take action against a YouTube channel and arrest those related to it for allegedly posting objectionable video- clips against Hindu deities. 

BJP Demands Action Against YouTube Channel For Offensive Video On Hindu Deities
BJP Demands Action Against YouTube Channel For Offensive Video On Hindu Deities

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 6:34 pm

The BJP on Friday demanded that the Tamil Nadu police immediately take action against a YouTube channel and arrest those related to it for allegedly posting objectionable video- clips against Hindu deities.  If the State government failed to take action, Tamil Nadu BJP would not be a mute spectator, the party said.

While the wounds caused by 'Karuppar Kootam,' a YouTube channel, which denigrated Lord Muruga, were yet to heal, similar channels have cropped up, said the saffron party's Tamil Nadu general secretary Karu Nagarajan. 

Related stories

LIC Dangles Low Valuation Carrot, But Will Investors Bite?

Lt Gen BS Raju To Be New Vice Chief of Army

Mohamed Salah, Sam Kerr Win Football Writers' Association Awards

Naming one such YouTube channel and a person involved, Nagarajan said the channel was continuously targeting Hindu deities and obscenely portraying them. Days ago, a video was posted by that channel on Lord Nataraja and it was the height of obscenity and it has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he said. 

Though complaints have been lodged against the channel by social activists and heads of several outfits, police have not taken action, he said. Hindu Makkal Katchi were among those who have complained against the channel. Karuppar Kootam's objectionable video appeared in 2020 and it led to an outrage. Following that, the channel's content was removed and those involved were arrested.

-WIth PTI Input

Tags

National Youtube YouTuber Blasphemy BJP Chennai Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Rises To 5.35% In March

Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Rises To 5.35% In March

IndusInd Bank Profit Jumps 51% To Rs 1,401 Crore In March Quarter

IndusInd Bank Profit Jumps 51% To Rs 1,401 Crore In March Quarter