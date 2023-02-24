Friday, Feb 24, 2023
BJP Chief Nadda Trashes Previous Govts' Crop Insurance Schemes

Nadda said big slogans used to be coined earlier in the name of farmers but if anyone has really worked to bring changes on the ground for them, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda said farmers cheated in the name of the crop insurance scheme Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 6:31 pm

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday said farmers were cheated in the name of the crop insurance scheme in the past. Addressing a farmers' gathering convened by a Sikh organisation in Hanumangarh district, Nadda also said more than 11 crore farmers, including 77 lakh from Rajasthan, are currently associated with the Centre's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

He said big slogans used to be coined earlier in the name of farmers but if anyone has really worked to bring changes on the ground for them, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The crop insurance scheme was there earlier also, but the farmers used to get cheated in the name of it.... They were tricked. Today, more than 11 crore farmers are associated with the Kisan Samman Nidhi and of them, 77 lakh are from Rajasthan," Nadda said.

"Had anyone ever thought that farmers would also get pension? More and more farmers should join the Kisan Maandhan Yojana and get the benefits," he said. Nadda also said earlier, nobody used to care about the health of the soil, adding that this work has also been done.

He said what Sikh gurus and the members of the community have done for the country can never be forgotten, but except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all other political parties have played politics with Sikhs.

