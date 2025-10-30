BJP Approaches CEO Calling 'proposal' To Induct Azharuddin In Telangana Cabinet As MCC Violation

The BJP on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, calling the proposed induction of cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into the state's cabinet as utter violation of Model Code of Conduct, though the MCC is not applicable to the entire city.
The saffron party also said that his induction would adversely affect the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana cabinet, sources said on Wednesday.
Source: PTI