Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh Dies

BJP MLA and former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(File photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 11:27 am

BJP MLA and former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Singh, 59, had been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi where he breathed his last in the morning.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of Singh, who represented the Gopalganj assembly seat, and had served as the minister for cooperatives in the NDA government that fell last week.

Kumar spoke to the deceased MLA’s son over the phone and announced that the last rites will be performed with full state honors.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National BJP MLA Gopalganj Assembly Seat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Admitted To AIIMS New Delhi Former Bihar Minister Subhash Singh Prolonged Illness Party Sources
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview