Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: NGOs Announce Month-Long Campaign Seeking Additional Compensation For Survivors

On Tuesday, organizations representing the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy urged the Central and state governments to honor their promises to provide additional compensation. 

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: NGOs Announce Month-Long Campaign Seeking Additional Compensation For Survivors
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: NGOs Announce Month-Long Campaign Seeking Additional Compensation For Survivors Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 7:48 pm

Organisations representing victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Tuesday urged the Central and state governments to honour their promise of providing additional compensation to survivors and announced a month-long campaign on the issue. 

The NGOs fighting for the victims will also hold a peaceful rally in New Delhi on December 3 to mark the 38th anniversary of the disaster.

Five organisations representing survivors of the tragedy announced the launch of a month-long campaign starting Wednesday to make Central and state governments honour their promises of additional compensation before the 38th anniversary of the disaster, said Rachna Dhingra, a member of NGO Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA).

“We are launching our campaign to remind the governments at the state and Centre about the promises they made regarding additional compensation. We will spend the month of November convincing the state government and lead a peaceful rally on December 3 at Jantar Mantar to remind the Centre of its promises,” said Rashida Bee, the president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Dhingra presented copies of a letter written by the current chief minister to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in January 2012, in which the official death count was made to be 15,342 and not 5,295 as presented in the curative petition.

“In his letter, the chief minister had sought Rs 5 lakh to be paid as compensation to each person exposed to the toxic gas. What is stopping him from sending a similar letter to the present Prime Minister?” she said.

Representatives of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, Children Against Dow Carbide, and Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha were also present on the occasion.

Over 15,000 people were killed after methyl isocyanate leaked on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) on the outskirts of Bhopal city. More than five lakh people were affected due to the toxic leak.

Related stories

Would Pursue Curative Petition Seeking Additional Funds For Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims: Centre Tells SC

37 years on, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Still Await Adequate Compensation

'The Railway Men': YRF Entertainment Announces Web Series Based On Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Tags

National Bhopal Bhopal Gas Tragedy NGOs Central State Governments Jantar Mantar Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Bhopal Group For Information And Action NGO
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It