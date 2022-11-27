Bhalswa Landfill Symbolises BJP's 'Mountain Of Failure', Click A Selfie As It Will Soon Disappear, Manish Sisodia Tells People

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday claimed the Bhalswa landfill site symbolises the BJP's "mountain of failure" during its 15-year-rule in the city's civic body.

During an interaction with the people in the Badli assembly segment ahead of the December 4 civic body polls, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleged the height of the landfill site ''rose parallelly with the BJP's corruption in MCD".

In a snappy wisecrack, he asked people to click selfies with the garbage mound while they still can, claiming it will disappear after the AAP comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The party had, earlier this month, announced "10 guarantees" for the MCD polls, the foremost of which was to clear the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur landfill sites.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an engineer himself. He has developed a complete plan to eliminate these mountains of garbage from Delhi. This time, the people will vote the AAP to power in the MCD too. Immediately after coming to power in the civic body, the work on eliminating these mountains of garbage will begin," Sisodia said.

In public meetings at Jahangirpuri, Swaroop Nagar, Samaypur Badli, Bakhtawarpur, Alipore and Narela, he accused the BJP of "crossing all the limits of corruption" in the past 15 years. The party failed terribly in its core responsibility of cleaning Delhi, he alleged.

"The garbage mound in Bhalswa is the mountain of the BJP’s failure in the past 15 years in MCD. But now the public needs to relax and take a selfie with this garbage mountain because after December 7 the Kejriwal government is coming to MCD and after that, not only Bhalswa's, but the other garbage mountains will also disappear from Delhi," Sisodia said.

The senior AAP leader said that BJP national president J P Nadda had, in a public meeting, challenged him to list any two developmental works undertaken during AAP's rule in Delhi. "Neither Kejriwal nor I need to do any such thing.

Nadda is free to go to any corner of the city and the people will tell him about all the work CM Kejriwal has done. They will also tell him that the BJP could not do even a single work in MCD and has proved to be a complete failure.

"The BJP’s fear of the AAP continues to grow as the Gujarat and MCD elections near. Nadda should keep the last two Delhi assembly elections in mind. The people of Delhi have twice given Kejriwal a chance on the basis of his good governance," Sisodia said.

