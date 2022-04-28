Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bhalswa Landfill Blaze In Delhi Rages On For Third Successive Day

Despite continuous firefighting operation to douse the flames, the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site hasn’t been brought under control, which has turned the sky hazy at the site.

Bhalswa Landfill Blaze In Delhi Rages On For Third Successive Day
Fire at Bhalswa landfill fire rage on. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:10 am

Firefighters struggled to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi for the third straight day on Thursday with officials saying that it will take at least another day to put it out completely.

Four fire tenders are currently working to bring down the flames, the officials said.

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey.

Related stories

Massive Fire At Bhalswa Landfill Site In Delhi

Bhalswa Landfill Site Blaze Rages On, Firefighting Operation Underway

Fire Breaks Out Ghazipur Landfill In East Delhi

Local residents said on Wednesday the thick smoke was choking them.

"Currently, four fire tenders are working at the site. It will take at least one more day to douse the fire. Our teams are working round the clock to put it out," a fire official said.

"The residents have started complaining of sore throat, itchy eyes and breathing problems," the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Another official said rising temperatures lead to the formation of the "extremely flammable" methane gas at dumping yards.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city, saying the BJP-ruled civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of ragpickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week as thick smoke enveloped the area.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Bhalswa Landfill Site Bhalswa Landfill Fire Delhi Firefighters Operation Fire Tenders Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Gyan Sarovar School Rag Pickers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs