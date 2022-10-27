Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Bery Satisfied Over Projections On The Country's GDP Growth Rate

Vice-chairman of Niti Aayog Suman Bery expressed satisfaction with the projections on the country's GDP growth rate despite global uncertainty. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 7:29 am

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the projections on the country's GDP growth rate despite the prevailing uncertain global scenario. 

The International Monetary Fund has predicted that India's GDP rate will be 6.5 per cent despite the prevailing conflict (in Ukraine), and the post-COVID conditions among others, he said.

Bery was on a maiden visit to Jamshedpur to attend the 9th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration on 'Sustainable Development on India's SDG Localisation Model' organised by XLRI School of Management here.

He told the media that the Reserve Bank of India has pegged the GDP growth at seven per cent and the government is targetting to achieve the figure in 2022-23. 

Referring to the development in Jharkhand, he said it has about 12 to 14 aspirational districts including Ranchi, which could help the state achieve improvement in Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The implementation of government schemes including in health, sanitation, and education sectors of the state could produce a good result with intensive monitoring, Bery added. 

