Bengaluru: Mall Ordered Shut For 7 Days For Denying Entry To Farmer In 'Dhoti'

Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and asked him to "wear trousers and come." Photo: X/N_RamchanderRao

Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and asked him to "wear trousers and come." Photo: X/N_RamchanderRao