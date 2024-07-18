National

Bengaluru: Mall Ordered Shut For 7 Days For Denying Entry To Farmer In 'Dhoti'

Video of an elderly man who was denied entry to watch a movie inside the mall because of his attire - a dhoti - went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Bengaluru mall dhoti
Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and asked him to "wear trousers and come." Photo: X/N_RamchanderRao
info_icon

The Karnataka government is likely to impose a seven-day closure on a mall in Bengaluru over allegations of not allowing entry to an elderly man - a farmer - because he was wearing a dhoti.

Video of the elderly man who was denied entry to watch a movie inside the mall because of his attire went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The issue escalated to a level that it was raised in the ongoing assembly session, prompting Karnataka Urban Development minister Byrathi Suresh to promise strict action against the management.

The government also termed the alleged insult to the farmer as an infringement on "dignity and self respect", and said it cannot be tolerated.

"I checked with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) commissioner as to what can be done. The government has the powers. Action will be taken against the (GT World) mall in accordance with law immediately and we will ensure that the mall is closed for seven days," Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh told the House.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said the incident is condemnable. "For every individual self respect and dignity are important, this has been violated, and the government will take action."

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex.

Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing white shirt and 'panche' (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a 'panche', and asked him to "wear trousers and come."

Assembly Speaker UT Khader also raised the issue and asked the government to take action.

"I saw in the media that a youth from the rural area, who is studying here in Bengaluru, when he took his father wearing 'panche' -- which is the traditional attire of Karnataka -- to show him the mall, he was not let in because of the attire. This is highly condemnable and strict action should be taken by the government, which becomes a lesson for all malls," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"Merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management is," the Speaker said. "We have nothing to do with them, we have to show that the super rich owning malls are not important for us, and it is the common man, poor and last person of the society who are leading a life with self esteem are important."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Duckett Gone After Attacking Half-Century
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: NAM Hand Double Blow As OMA Lose Both Openers
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 7 Injured, Rescue Op On; Helpline Numbers Issued
  2. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 2 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  3. Bengaluru: Mall Ordered Shut For 7 Days For Denying Entry To Farmer In 'Dhoti'
  4. 'Supporting Palestine Not A Crime': Arrests At Muharram Processions Spark Controversy
  5. 4 Dead As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  2. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  5. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
US News
  1. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  2. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  3. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  4. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
World News
  1. Kenya Bans Protests In Capital Over Security Concerns, Lack Of Leadership
  2. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  3. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  4. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  5. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. 4 Dead As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
  7. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 7 Injured, Rescue Op On; Helpline Numbers Issued
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road