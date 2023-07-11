Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Bengaluru: Ex-Employee Of Tech Firm Barges In With Sword, Kills CEO And Managing Director

Bengaluru: Ex-Employee Of Tech Firm Barges In With Sword, Kills CEO And Managing Director

According to the police, Vinu Kumar, the CEO, and Phanindra Subramanya, MD, of Aeronics Internet Company died on the way to the hospital. 

Outside Aironics Media office in Bengaluru.
Outside Aironics Media office in Bengaluru. ANI

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 8:12 pm

The Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private tech firm in Bengaluru were killed in a brutal double murder by an enraged former employee on Monday who barged into the office and attacked them allegedly with a sword. 

According to the police, Vinu Kumar, the CEO, and Phanindra Subramanya, MD, of Aironics Media Private Limited died on the way to the hospital. The incident happened in broad daylight at Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli in the Karnataka capital.

According to reports, the company was just a year old. The attacker, Felix, used to previously work at Aironics but quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

Felix is on the run, said DCP North-East Bengaluru Lakshmi Prasad.

It is not clear yet what triggered the ex-employee to charge at the former bosses. Further investigation is underway, police said.

