Bengal Registers 2,968 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Fatalities

West Bengal reported 2,968 fresh Covid-19 cases, with nine districts logging over 100 single-day infections each, the health department said.

The state’s tally mounted to 20,48,749, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 21,239, it said.

North 24 Parganas district registered 743 new cases, followed by Kolkata (742). In Hooghly, 143 fresh infections were detected.

West Bengal now has 21,159 active cases, and a total of 20,06,351 people have recovered from the disease thus far, the bulletin said.

The state has been reporting over 2,000 daily cases since July 6.

It has so far tested 25,678,115 samples for Covid-19.