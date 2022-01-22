Police on Saturday confirmed that at least four people have been injured in a parcel bomb blast in a pharmacy in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

According to a senior official, the blast took place at Baharail in Hemtabad on Friday afternoon.

The condition of two of the injured persons is critical, while the other two are stable, he said.

The IPS officer told that an electric rickshaw driver and a woman have been identified in connection with the incident.

"The parcel bomb was delivered to the pharmacy by the electric rickshaw driver. A preliminary probe suggested that the woman was also involved in it. A manhunt has been launched to nab the duo. The samples of the remnants of the bomb and the parcel box have been sent for forensic examination," he said.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has reached the spot for probing the matter. A police team has been deployed in the area where the pharmacy is located.

Local traders called a bandh during the day in protest against the incident.