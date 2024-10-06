Bengal Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death As Govt Fails To Meet Demands

Junior doctors take part in a rally to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic show a watch while announcing to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours, in Kolkata. The junior doctors on Friday evening called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.
Junior doctors stage a sit-in protest on a road in Esplanade area over the alleged police lathi-charge against a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata.
Peple wait to collect medicines at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors continue 'cease work' as part of their protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
An activist holds a poster during a mega rally by members of Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and others on 'Mahalaya' to demand justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Members of Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and others take part in a mega rally on 'Mahalaya' to demand justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
