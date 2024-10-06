National

Bengal Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death As Govt Fails To Meet Demands

Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic showed a clock while announcing to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours, in Kolkata. The junior doctors on Saturday evening then announced that six of them will start fast unto death till their demands are met.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors' protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Junior doctors take part in a rally to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors threaten to launch hunger strike in Kolkata
RG Kar Row: Junior doctors threaten to launch hunger strike in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic show a watch while announcing to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours, in Kolkata. The junior doctors on Friday evening called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors sit-in protest on key Kolkata road
RG Kar Row: Junior doctors' sit-in protest on key Kolkata road | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Junior doctors stage a sit-in protest on a road in Esplanade area over the alleged police lathi-charge against a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors sit-in protest on a road in Esplanade area
RG Kar Row: Junior doctors' sit-in protest on a road in Esplanade area | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Junior doctors stage a sit-in protest on a road in Esplanade area over the alleged police lathi-charge against a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors continue cease work in Kolkata
RG Kar Row: Junior doctors continue 'cease work' in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
Peple wait to collect medicines at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors continue 'cease work' as part of their protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors protest rally in Kolkata
RG Kar Row: Junior doctors' protest rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
An activist holds a poster during a mega rally by members of Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and others on 'Mahalaya' to demand justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors mega rally in Kolkata
RG Kar Row: Junior doctors' mega rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Members of Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and others take part in a mega rally on 'Mahalaya' to demand justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

RG Kar Row: Junior doctors mega rally on Mahalaya in Kolkata
RG Kar Row: Junior doctors' mega rally on Mahalaya in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Members of Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and others take part in a mega rally on 'Mahalaya' to demand justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

