Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal: 15 Injured As Truck Rams Into E-Rickshaw In Malda

They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500, he said.

Bengal: 15 Injured As Truck Rams Into E-Rickshaw In Malda
Accident in Malda. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 4:47 pm

Fifteen people, including six children, squeezed into an e-rickshaw, were injured after a truck rammed into the vehicle from behind in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday, police said. The condition of four children and the e-rickshaw driver is stated to be critical, a police officer said.


       

The accident took place on National Highway 34 near Narayanpur Mission Road in the Malda police station area when 14 people from Bihar's Kishanganj were going to a dargah in Pandua. 

Related stories

After 2 Years Of Subdued Festivities, Holi Celebrated With Fervour Across Punjab, Haryana

Security Forces Bust LeT Module In J&K’s Pulwama

Ukraine To Figure In Talks With PM Modi: Australian PM Scott Morrison


       

They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500, he said. All the 14 passengers and the e-rickshaw driver have been injured. They were initially admitted to a private hospital, and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Accidents Road Accidents E-Rickshaw Malda Bengal Truck Collides Truck Accident Injured Injured Passengers Injured Children Injured People Injury Indian City Indians India Malda West Bengal Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years