Bengal: 15 Injured As Truck Rams Into E-Rickshaw In Malda

Fifteen people, including six children, squeezed into an e-rickshaw, were injured after a truck rammed into the vehicle from behind in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday, police said. The condition of four children and the e-rickshaw driver is stated to be critical, a police officer said.





The accident took place on National Highway 34 near Narayanpur Mission Road in the Malda police station area when 14 people from Bihar's Kishanganj were going to a dargah in Pandua.





They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500, he said. All the 14 passengers and the e-rickshaw driver have been injured. They were initially admitted to a private hospital, and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

With PTI inputs.