BEL signs MoU with Aerosense Tech To Leverage Complementary Strengths

Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for drone development and marketing.

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 6:56 pm

Defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd for cooperation in the development and marketing of drones and soft kill aerial anti-drone.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Aerosense Technologies Pvt Ltd, said a joint statement from the companies.

The tie-up would enable the two companies to design and develop drones and soft-kill aerial anti-drone systems. Besides, the two would explore the marketing and sale of drone-based solutions for applications in defence and civilian domains for the domestic and export markets. 

