‘Derogatory’ Comments Against PM Modi: AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia Detained In Delhi

The BJP-AAP strife in Gujarat took a new turn on Thursday as the Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia was arrested by Delhi Police as he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) pertaining a video where he was heard using derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma summoned Italia for using “abusive & indecent language” against PM Modi and said his comment was “gender biased, misogynist & condemnable.” Amidst the huge protests by the party workers outside the NCW office, Italia presented his case.

Sharma told reporters that in his submission though he claimed that he was not the person in the video, in his written response he said he didn’t mean it.

While the hearing was going on, AAP workers allegedly tried to enter the NCW office leading to a situation where police had to be called up. The police then detained Italia for “creating a situation that disrupted law and order in the area.”

The Allegations against Gujarat AAP Chief

A few days back the BJP pressed allegations against Italia saying that he had insulted the Prime Minister during one of his speeches. Referring to his comments as ‘insult to the democratic process of India and state’, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that such comments expose the true character of AAP.

BJP social media head Amit Malviya had shared a video on Twitter where Italia can be heard calling PM Modi a ‘neech admi’ (a lowly person). Taking serious offence to the statement Patra said, “All the Prime Ministers are democratically elected and calling them neech aadmi is an insult to the democratic process of India and hence, the parliamentary process of the country.”

Gopal Italia, Kejriwal's right hand man and AAP Gujarat's President, stoops to Kejriwal's level, calls Prime Minister Modi "नीच"।

Using such profanities and abusing Gujarat's pride and son of the soil is an insult to every Gujarati, who has voted for him and the BJP for 27 years.

Referring to the Gujarat connection of Modi, he added that as the PM belongs to Gujarat, this is an insult to the state as well.

Not only people of Gujarat or the BJP leaders, the statement supposedly hurt the women of the country as well. Taking suo motu cognizance of the offence and summoning Italia for enquiry, NCW chief said, “An indecent word for Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you.” NCW issued the order on October 9.

As per media reports the video was shot in 2019 in the run-up to the general elections.

Earlier Cases Against Italia in Gujarat

However, this is not the first time Italia found himself in the political controversy over his remarks. In this September, Gujarat Police had filed a case against the Gujarat AAP chief for using derogatory comments against Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil and Minister Harsh Sanghavi during a rally. The police invoked Sec 469, 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 and 505(1)B against the leader, reported ANI.

Surat | FIR registered against Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia at Umra PS for allegedly using derogatory language against Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil & minister Harsh Sanghavi during a rally. Sec 469, 500 (punishment for defamation), 504, 505(1) B invoked. Crime Branch is probing. — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

The FIR was reportedly filed on the complaint of one Pratap Chodvadiya who in his submission to the police said, “He (Italia) called BJP the party of goons and incited the public by stating that AAP would take revenge for each blood drop.”

In response Italia said, “They will file a complaint against me, but will not take action against drugs landers, and drugs mafias, such FIRs will not frighten me and I will not succumb to pressure.”

As per media reports, Gujarat Police also filed a complaint against Italia in July for allegedly invoking hatred against Hinduism and its rituals.

Gujarat: The New Battleground for BJP and AAP

Italia’s arrest notably comes just weeks after the arrest of AAP Communication strategist Vijay Nair who was taken to custody for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Nair was reportedly heading the party campaign strategy in Gujarat and was the mind behind Kejriwal’s political stance of riding autos, speaking to the Dalit sanitation workers and addressing the backward constituencies.

AAP’s Dalit-friendly credentials though got affected with its Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation for attending a conversion ceremony where 10000 people from lower caste community declared their allegiance to Buddhism, Kejriwal took an effort to amend it. Comparing himself with the ‘Krishna’ who came to finish the descendants of ‘Kans’, the evil, Kejriwal recently finished his three days’ visit to Gujarat.

In the eve of the Gujarat polls, such arrests, the political observers note may directly affect the prospect of AAP in the elections. The sentiment over Modi in his home turf has always been so high that anybody trying to demean him will not survive the battle, notes the analyst.