Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AUS Signs Agreement With IIT Kanpur For Advanced Drone Data Analytics

AUS is the largest drone-solution provider for the Centre's SVAMITVA scheme, under which it has mapped more than 55 lakh acres of the rural area spanning across 18,000 villages, it mentioned.

AUS Signs Agreement With IIT Kanpur For Advanced Drone Data Analytics
AUS Signs Agreement With IIT Kanpur For Advanced Drone Data Analytics PTI Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 10:10 pm

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) has signed a teaming agreement with IIT-Kanpur for advanced drone data analytics to develop sustainable solutions in areas such as rural development, infrastructure, and mining, a statement said.

The company on Friday signed the agreement with the Center for Developing Intelligent Systems (CDIS) of IIT Kanpur, its statement noted. The teaming agreement is the first step toward unlocking the latent potential of drone data, it mentioned. 

Related stories

Uttarakhand Forms Expert Panel To Bring Uniform Civil Code: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

GST Fraud Racket Detected In Bihar

ED Makes Third Arrest In Bengal Coal Mining Money Laundering Case

"AUS and CDIS will together develop sustainable and integrated solutions to improve the impact and scale of various use cases like rural development, infrastructure, and mining," it stated.

AUS is the largest drone-solution provider for the Centre's SVAMITVA scheme, under which it has mapped more than 55 lakh acres of the rural area spanning across 18,000 villages, it mentioned.

Tags

National Agreements IIT Kanpur Advanced Drone Data Analytics New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

Prima Weight Loss UK Reviews (Dragons Den Pills) Side Effects, Tablets | Does It Work?

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court