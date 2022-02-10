Auli Concludes National Winter Games 

In order to promote sports and tourism in the state, Uttarakhand recently witnessed the National Winter Games. The event recently concluded amidst the snowy peaks of Auli in Uttarakhand. Held from February 7 to February 9, the sports extravaganza witnessed 250 participants from 17 states, with players from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand emerging victorious.

The event was organised in order to promote winter and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand, under the joint aegis of Tourism Department, Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, ITBP, and Uttarakhand Skiing and Snow Board Association. The games were inaugurated by State Chief Secretary Dr. S S Sandhu on February 7. Tourism Secretary, Dilip Jawalkar, congratulated the organisers and extended his congratulations to the winners.

The winners being felicitated

Players from across the country participated and displayed their skills in the slalom and giant slalom competitions under alpine skiing. One of the competitions at the event was the alpine jite slalom (under-18 men’s category)—Jammu and Kashmir bagged the first and the second positions and Karnataka bagged the third. The list of winners also included Himachal Pradesh and Delhi in the alpine slalom (women's under-21 category) and snowboard slalom (men's under-19 category), respectively.