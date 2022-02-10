Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Auli Concludes National Winter Games 

The competitions witnessed 250 participants from 17 states

Auli Concludes National Winter Games 
The National Winter Games were recently held in Auli

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:49 pm

In order to promote sports and tourism in the state, Uttarakhand recently witnessed the National Winter Games. The event recently concluded amidst the snowy peaks of Auli in Uttarakhand. Held from February 7 to February 9, the sports extravaganza witnessed 250 participants from 17 states, with players from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand emerging victorious. 

The event was organised in order to promote winter and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand, under the joint aegis of Tourism Department, Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, ITBP, and Uttarakhand Skiing and Snow Board Association. The games were inaugurated by State Chief Secretary Dr. S S Sandhu on February 7. Tourism Secretary, Dilip Jawalkar, congratulated the organisers and extended his congratulations to the winners. 

The winners being facilitatedThe winners being felicitated

Players from across the country participated and displayed their skills in the slalom and giant slalom competitions under alpine skiing. One of the competitions at the event was the alpine jite slalom (under-18 men’s category)—Jammu and Kashmir bagged the first and the second positions and Karnataka bagged the third.  The list of winners also included Himachal Pradesh and Delhi in the alpine slalom (women's under-21 category) and snowboard slalom (men's under-19 category), respectively.

Tags

National Travel News Uttarakhand Sports National Winter Games
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP