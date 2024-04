National

Assam Records Biggest-Ever Drug Haul As Heroin Worth Rs 210 Crore Seized

Taking to X, Sarma said, "In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by @STFAssam & @cacharpolice. One person has been arrested and investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done @assampolice!"