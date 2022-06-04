Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Assam Floods: No New Deaths, Affected People Down To 68,000

Altogether 705 people are taking shelter in four relief camps and three relief distribution centres are operational in the flood-hit areas.

Villagers use a boat to move from a flooded area to safer places after rain at a village in Nagaon PTI photo

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 8:08 pm

Assam's flood situation continued to improve as the number of affected people fell to 68,000 to Saturday and no new deaths were reported, according to an official bulleting. 

All major rivers in the state are flowing below the danger level, as per the bulletin. 

With no new deaths reported, the death toll in this year's flood and landslides in the state remained at 38.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily said 68,590 people are still reeling under waters, down from 69,610 on Friday.

Altogether 705 people were taking shelter in four relief camps, while three relief distribution centres were operational in the flood-hit areas.

Cachar, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon continued to remain affected by the floods. 

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Dima Hasao and Udalguri. The flood and landslides it triggered damaged roads, houses, railway tracks.  

Landslides triggered by the flood swept away large tracts of lands from under railway tracks, leading to tracks hanging precariously in the air, whose visuals surfaced on social media last month.

Floods and heavy rain also led to two trains being stranded for two days in mid-May in Lumding-Badarpur hill section, leading to the Indian Air Force being deployed to evacuate stranded passengers. 

The Saturday's bulletin said erosions were caused by the different rivers in Dhubri, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

(With PTI inputs)

