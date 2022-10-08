Assam: CM Washes Feet Of Senior BJP Officials To Show Respect



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma washed the feet of senior BJP functionaries on Saturday and called it an "ethos of Indian culture". Sarma shared a video of the episode on his Twitter account.

The chief minister said that showing respect to the seniors is a cornerstone of the BJP's tradition. In his Twitter post, Sarma wrote: "Showing respect to the seniors, an ethos of Indian culture, is a cornerstone of our party's tradition. Honoured to have washed the feet of our respected senior BJP functionaries whose immense contributions helped strengthen our party's base in the early phase in Assam."

October 8, 2022

In the video, the chief minister is sitting on the floor and washing the feet of the functionaries. He then wiped their feet with a piece of cloth.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office in Guwahati's Basistha on Saturday.