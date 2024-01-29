ASI Took Just 10 Days To Compile Ayodhya Report, Is It Being Used As A Tool To Serve Political Goal?

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, serving ASI officials say that despite political influence, the organisation’s work has always been guided by evidence. Take the case of the demand for allowing prayers at the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi, one of them says. On May 24, the ASI told a Delhi court that the Qutub Minar has been a protected monument since 1914 and its structure cannot be changed now. “The revival of worship cannot be allowed at a monument where such a practice was not prevalent at the time of it being granted the ‘protected’ status,” the ASI said. The Centre has already asked the ASI to carry out a survey in the Qutub Minar complex following demand by a Hindu group to conduct prayers in the protected monument. Earlier last month, the ASI put up in public domain photographs of the sealed rooms in the Taj Mahal premises to scotch speculations after Hindu groups demanded their reopening to look for possible signs of Hindu heritage.