ASI Took Just 10 Days To Compile Ayodhya Report, Is It Being Used As A Tool To Serve Political Goal?

Faith over fact?
Some ASI officials, however, do not deny that there is “more pressure” on them as the right-wing seeks to revisit and reconstruct history from the Hindu viewpoint. “The ministry of culture, the parent body of the ASI, is focused on excavations at sites built by the Mughals because it believes that these were Hindu religious sites before. The ASI is the tool to deliver,” says a source. The ASI is caught in a quagmire of political, social and nationalistic pressures, says a source who has followed the shifting ideologies of the organisation over the years. “There was pressure when the Congress held power at the Centre, but in the present government’s politics, the ASI is definitely playing an important role,” a former head of the ASI tells Outlook.