Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ashok Gehlot Approves Formation Of Three Boards For Economic Upliftment Of Different Sections Of Society

The three boards are the Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board, the Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board and the Rajasthan State Dhobi Welfare Board.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:51 pm

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the formation of three boards for the overall development and economic upliftment of different sections of the society, officials said on Sunday.

The three boards are the Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board, the Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board and the Rajasthan State Dhobi Welfare Board.

With the approval for the Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board, the standard of living of the people in the leather business will improve and their economic development will be ensured, the officials said.

It will also ensure greater participation of the tanners in the industrial development of the state, they said.

The Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board will ensure the social and educational upliftment of people like Kachhis, Kushwahas, Malis, Sainis, the officials said.

The Rajasthan State Dhobi Welfare Board has been constituted with the objective to provide basic facilities to the washermen community, they said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Meet Mallikarjun Kharge In Delhi Separately, Congratulate Him On Election As Party Chief

Open PMO Branch In Gujarat: Ashok Gehlot Takes Dig At Narendra Modi's Visits To State

BJP Changed Entire Gujarat Government Last Year As It Had Done Nothing For People, Says Ashok Gehlot

Tags

National Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Development And Economic Upliftment Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board Rajasthan State Dhobi Welfare Board Economic Development Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained