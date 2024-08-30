As US Diplomats Visit Kashmir, BJP And NC Spar Over 'American Intervention'

On August 16, the US diplomats met at the Peoples Conference Sajjad Lone. They later met National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah at his Gupkar residence. The delegation included Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counselor Abhiram Ghadyalpatil. Member of Parliament and senior leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi also attended the meeting. “Discussions covered a wide range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the region at large,” the NC said in a brief statement. Since Ruhullah Mehdi has taken a strong stance against the abrogation of Article 370 and has been consistently asking for its restoration, his presence in the meeting triggered the BJP, which has accused the NC of “scheming with whites” to win the election. However, the party seems to forget that US diplomats also met BJP leader Hina Bhat and Apni Party leaders.