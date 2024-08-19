As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 

What has Supreme Court said on UCC?

Over the years, the Supreme Court has taken up the discussion on UCC a number of times--each time resulting in an inconclusive verdict. The first time that the top court called for the implementation of a common civil code was during the Shah Bano case. The court had asked the government to “have a fresh look at Article 44 of the Constitution of India and endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.” It was brought up again during the Sarla Mudgal case (1995). But the issue remained dormant for years as its implementation is beyond the remit of courts.