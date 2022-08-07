Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
National

Arunachal's Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 12%

Arunachal Pradesh reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 66,196, a senior health official said.

Covid-19 testing in Poonch Photo: PTI

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 1:43 pm

The toll remained at 296 with no new deaths recorded, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, Capital Complex Region reported eight, followed by four each detected in from Upper Siang and Namsai, he said.

There are 348 active cases in the state at present, while 65,552 people have recovered so far, including 51 on Saturday.

The new cases were detected after testing 268 samples, registering a positivity rate of 11.94 percent.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Arunachal Pradesh 32 New Covid-19 Cases Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
