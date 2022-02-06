Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 106 New COVID-19 Cases

The frontier state currently has 1,800 active COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 106 New COVID-19 Cases
Arunachal Pradesh logs over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 1:36 pm

Arunachal Pradesh recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 63,421, a senior health official said on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, 36 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 16 from Lohit, 11 from Namsai, 9 from Lower Subansiri and 7 from Longding, the official said.

The frontier state currently has 1,800 active COVID-19 cases. As many as 61,330 people have recuperated from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 96.70 per cent from 96.40 per cent the previous day, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 291, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh had recorded 196 new COVID-19 and 407 recoveries on Saturday. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 558 followed by Lower Subansiri at 241, West Kameng (125), East Siang and Papum Pare at 102 each and Tawang at 100 cases.

Related stories

COVID-19: Positivity Rate Falls Below 3 Per Cent In Delhi; 1604 New Cases

COVID-19: Assam Logs 446 New Cases, 16 More Fatalities

TN Inoculated 90.78 Per Cent Of Population With First Dose Against Covid-19

A total of 12,47,861 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 1,169 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 9.06 per cent from 11.21 per cent the previous day. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,91,612 people have been inoculated with Covid vaccines so far. At least 54,780 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 18,636 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

It's 90 Per Cent Versus 10 Per Cent Now, Says Adityanath On UP Polls

Efforts On For Reforming Education Ecosystem In J&K: LG

Boundary Disputes Among NE States Will Be Resolved Under Union Home Minister's Leadership: Rijiju

Those Behind Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination Opened Fire At Me: Owaisi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins