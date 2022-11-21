Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Arunachal Governor Urges Army To Take Up Programmes For People’s Welfare

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 5:33 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Monday urged the Army to initiate programmes for the welfare of people. 

Interacting with the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of HQ 56 Infantry Division, Major General V K Purohit, Mishra asked him to instil a sense of security among the people living at the borders, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.  

This, he said, will arrest the migration of people to the urban areas.

Maj Gen Purohit had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan during the day. 

The issue of security near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was also discussed by them, the statement said. 

Mishra lauded the GOC for taking the initiative in preparing students in his area of responsibility for admissions to Sainik School at Niglok in East Siang district and National Defence Academy.

“It will open a great opportunity for tribal students from all districts of the state,” he said.

Maj Gen Purohit informed the governor that measures would be taken to ensure that a maximum number of students are provided coaching to join Sainik School, Niglok or the National Defence Academy.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Arunachal Pradesh Sainik School Niglok Raj Bhavan Maj Gen Purohit Line Of Actual Control (LAC)
