Arms, Ammunition Recovered In J-K's Baramulla

Police and Army launched a search operation in the Hathlanga area of Uri in the early hours of Saturday following a specific input about the presence of arms and ammunition there, a police spokesman said.

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 8:58 pm

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Police and Army launched a search operation in the Hathlanga area of Uri in the early hours of Saturday following a specific input about the presence of arms and ammunition there, a police spokesman said. 

During the search, one AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, 28 AK-47 rounds were recovered from the area, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman said.

-With PTI Input

Baramulla Jammu And Kashmir
