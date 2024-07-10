In A First, Finance Ministry Allows IRS Officer To Get Name, Gender Changed In Official Records

In a first for Indian Civil Services, a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been allowed to changer her name and gender in all records by the Ministry of Finance after a request by her.
M Anusuya (35), posted as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner (Authorised Representative) of the Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), in Hyderabad, had requested for her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male.
"The request of Ms M Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as 'Mr M Anukathir Surya' in all official records," the order, a copy of which is was cited in an NDTV report, said.
M Anusuya, now Anukathir Surya, started his career as an assistant commissioner in Chennai In December 2013 and was promoted to the Deputy Commissioner rank in 2018, as per information found on his LinkedIn profile.
He joined his current posting in Hyderabad in 2023.
Anukathir Surya got his Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology in Chennai.
Anukathir Surya finished a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023.