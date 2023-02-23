Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Andhra Pradesh CM Pays Courtesy Call On Governor-Designate Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh CM Pays Courtesy Call On Governor-Designate Abdul Nazeer

Chief Minister personally welcomed the former Supreme Court Judge and his family members on arrival from New Delhi at the Gannavaram airport.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a courtesy call on Governor-designate Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer PTI

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 5:37 pm

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a courtesy call on Governor-designate Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday, accompanied by his wife Y S Bharati.

Reddy and Nazeer exchanged pleasantries and bouquets at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor. Earlier, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister personally welcomed the former Supreme Court Judge and his family members on arrival from New Delhi at the Gannavaram airport.

The State government held a ceremonial reception in honour of Nazeer at the airport, where Reddy introduced the dignitaries to the Governor-designate. Reddy was accompanied by Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and a host of senior officials.

