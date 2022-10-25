Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders From Saurashtra Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

The meeting centred on the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts to avoid its poor performance of 2017 in the region which accounts for 48 out of 182 seats in the Assembly, they said.

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders From Saurashtra Ahead Of Gujarat Polls
Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders From Saurashtra Ahead Of Gujarat Polls PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 7:56 pm

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday met party leaders from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat to formulate strategy for the coming Assembly elections in the state.

The meeting, which lasted for several hours, took place at Veraval in Gir Somnath district, party sources said. 

The meeting centred on the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts to avoid its poor performance of 2017 in the region which accounts for 48 out of 182 seats in the Assembly, they said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil were also present at the meeting.

Present and past elected representatives as well as office- bearers and senior leaders from the region attended the meeting which was held at a marketing yard building in Veraval town. 

The BJP is aiming to win 150 seats in the elections, surpassing the record of 149 seats won by the Congress in 1985. 

Shah has been conducting marathon meetings with party leaders at the zone level and this was the fourth such meeting in as many days. 

He participated in meetings of south, central and north zones of the state at Valsad, Vadodara and Palanpur earlier.

Related stories

Amit Shah Interacts With BJP Leaders In Gujarat

Gujarat Polls: Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders, Seeks Suggestions To Win All 52 Seats In State's Central Zone

Amit Shah Holds Meeting With BJP Leaders, Workers Of South Gujarat To Review Poll Preparations

The BJP's poor show in Saurashtra in 2017 played a role in its tally coming down to 99 seats. Out of 48 seats in the region, the ruling party could win 20, much less than 33 seats it had won in 2012.

Tags

National Union Home Minister Gujarat Polls BJP Leaders Politics Amit Shah Gujarat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 