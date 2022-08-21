Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Amit Shah In Telagana’s Hyderabad, Likely To Meet ‘RRR’ Movie Actor Jr NTR

Popular actor Jr NTR, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson, who acted in the recent movie 'RRR', is also scheduled to meet Union Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad. PTI

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 7:13 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who landed in Hyderabad on Sunday, visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple and offered prayers.

Shah would address a public meeting in Munugode, about 85 km from here, in the evening. Munugode is set to go for a bypoll following the resignation of Congress legislator K Rajagopa Reddy.

Popular actor Jr NTR, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson, who acted in the recent  movie 'RRR', is also scheduled to meet Shah. It is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is.

In the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections before the State bifurcation, Jr NTR campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party. Later, he distanced himself from politics to focus on his career in filmdom.

After offering prayers at the temple, Shah visited the residence of  N Satyanarayana, a BJP worker at Secunderabad. Shah was accompanied by Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said the State BJP in a press release.

(With PTI inputs)
 

