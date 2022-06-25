Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Amid Shiv Sena Tussle, Prohibitory Orders Issued In Thane

A prohibitory order has been issued by the Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar against the backdrop of Shiv Sena strongman from the region Eknath Shinde rebelling against his party.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde PTI

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 2:46 pm

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar has issued prohibitory orders in the district against the backdrop of Shiv Sena strongman from the region Eknath Shinde rebelling against his party, an official said on Saturday.
       

The order, which will be in force till June 30, prohibits processions, display of posters and placards, etc, as well as possession and carrying of lethal weapons, the official added.
       

Similar orders have also been issued by the Thane police commissioner.
       

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.
       

Their main demand is that the Sena withdraws from the MVA alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP.

Tags

National Shiv Sena Tussle Prohibitory Order Thane Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Lethal Weapons MVA Alliance Rajesh Narvekar Collector
