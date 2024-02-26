The Allahabad High Court has rejected a petition challenging the order that allows Hindu parties to conduct puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi complex. On January 31, the Varanasi district court ruled that a priest, Shailendra Kumar Pathak, could offer prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.
Also read|Explained: After 'Evidence' Of 'Temple' Found In Gyanvapi Mosque Complex, What Are The Legal Crossroads Ahead?
Pathak, a hereditary pujari, sought permission to enter the tahkhana and resume pooja, following his grandfather's prayers until December 1993. One of the cellars in the mosque's basement still belongs to the Vyas family.
Also read|Gyanvapi: ASI Findings Not Surprising But Bring Major Implications
The Varanasi district court's decision came a day after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) released a report on the mosque complex. The ASI survey, ordered by the same court, suggested the mosque's construction during Aurangzeb's rule over the remains of a Hindu temple.
The mosque committee disputed the petitioner's version, claiming no idols existed in the cellar, refuting the possibility of prayers there until 1993. On February 2, shortly after the Supreme Court rejected their plea against the district court's order, the committee approached the Allahabad High Court, which reserved its decision after hearing both parties on February 15.