Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain of the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case said on Wednesday that Hindus have been allowed by a Varanasi court to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' or basement at the mosque premises.

The court order, as cited in reports, said prayers could be conducted by priests from the Vishwanath Temple, adding that arrangements should be made to remove barricades blocking entry to the Gyanvapi mosque's basement, which was ordered sealed by the Supreme Court during the ASI survey.