Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

All Party Meet Led By TN CM Stalin ‘Rejects’ EWS Reservation, Plans Review Petition Against SC Verdict

The ruling DMK has already announced it will file a review petition against the November 8 five-judge Supreme Court bench upholding the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The quota was upheld 3-2 by the bench.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 2:39 pm

An all Legislative party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said it "rejected" the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent EWS quota by the Centre, saying it created "caste-discrimination" among the poor.

Review petition in Supreme Court

The meeting, boycotted by Principal opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP, urged the state government to "strongly" register its opinions when a review petition is filed.
    
The ruling DMK has already announced it will file a review petition against the November 8 five-judge Supreme Court bench upholding the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The quota was upheld 3-2 by the bench.

‘EWS reservation against social justice’

"We reject the 103rd Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to castes that have progressed since it is against the social justice envisioned by the Constitution, against various Apex court verdicts, and for creating caste discrimination among the poor," the all-party meeting resolved on Saturday.

"When a review petition is filed in the Supreme Court in this connection, we request the Tamil Nadu government to also strongly place its opinions to ensure social justice and equality," the resolution read.

While the participating parties supported poverty alleviation schemes, "we will not allow the basic values of social justice to be shattered."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said all those who attended the meeting chaired by the CM, extended support on the issue.

DMK allies Congress, the Left parties, MDMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), besides NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) participated in the Stalin-chaired meeting. The meeting was convened by the state government to discuss the next course of action in the wake of the November 8 SC ruling on EWS quota.
    
He questioned the absence of the AIADMK, pointing out that its stalwarts, the late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, always stood for social justice.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

SC Verdict On EWS Reservation 'Raises Certain Major Questions': CPI(M)

Is EWS Reservation Unconstitutional? SC Says No: All You Need To Know

SC Upholds Constitutional Validity Of EWS Reservation: Economic Criteria, Breach Of 50% Limit Do Not Violate Basic Structure

Tags

National EWS Reservation Supreme Court 103rd Constitutional Amendment Quota- Reservations Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Review Petition
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material