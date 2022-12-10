Meet Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Who Is To Be New Himachal CM

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is going to next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Congress insiders said on Saturday.

Sukhu, headed the Congress campaign committee in the state during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Reportedly, the party’s high command has cleared the name of Sukhu for CM post .

Suhu is currently MLA from Nadaun.

Who is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu?

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a three-time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur – which was also the home district of former CM of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal from BJP.

NSUI and youth Congress President to a ward councillor in Shimla and then MLA.

He has steadily risen among the ranks within Congress party.

He is likely to be elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader at a meeting of newly elected party MLAs in Shimla Saturday evening.

The new chief minister is likely to take oath Sunday, the sources said.

In their meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said the party observers sent to the hill state were seeking views of all party legislators individually and they would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party would take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.

Kharge also said the new Himachal Pradesh CM and Deputy CM Minister will take oath tomorrow.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of chief minister.

(With PTI inputs)

