Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Meet Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Who Is To Be New Himachal CM

Home National

Meet Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Who Is To Be New Himachal CM

Congress high command has cleared the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who headed the party’s campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh for CM’s post.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, MLA and former Congress state president.
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.(File photo) ‘In 2022 Assembly Elections Congress Will Have A Leader From Next Generation In Himachal Pradesh’

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 5:28 pm

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is going to next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Congress insiders said on Saturday.

Sukhu, headed the Congress campaign committee in the state during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Reportedly, the party’s high command has cleared the name of Sukhu for CM post .

Suhu is currently MLA from Nadaun.

Who is Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu?

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a three-time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur – which was also the home district of former CM of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal from BJP.

NSUI and youth Congress President to a ward councillor in Shimla and then MLA.

He has steadily risen among the ranks within Congress party.

He is likely to be elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader at a meeting of newly elected party MLAs in Shimla Saturday evening.

Related stories

Intense Lobbying Within Congress For CM’s Chair Raises Himachal Pradesh's Political Pulse In Winter

Himachal Pradesh: No Consensus In Himachal Congress For CM, Party High Command To Take A Call

Congress Will Form Government With Full Majority In Himachal Pradesh: Former State Unit Chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

The new chief minister is likely to take oath Sunday, the sources said.

In their meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said the party observers sent to the hill state were seeking views of all party legislators individually and they would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party would take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.

Kharge also said the new Himachal Pradesh CM and Deputy CM Minister will take oath tomorrow.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of chief minister. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Himachal Pradesh Shimla Congress Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Politics Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal NSUI Congress Legislature Party MLAs
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe