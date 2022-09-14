Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Agnipath Row: Army Alleges Lack Of Support In Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann Responds

The Indian Army has said that it will be forced to suspend the recruitment rallies in the state, under the short-term Agnipath scheme, or shift them to neighbouring states.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 4:00 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked district authorities to provide full support to Agnipath candidates after the Army flagged "vacillating" support from the local administration.

The Indian Army has said that it will be forced to suspend the recruitment rallies in the state, under the short-term Agnipath scheme, or shift them to neighbouring states.

The issue came to light after Major General Sharad Bikram Singh, the Army's zonal recruitment officer in Jalandhar, wrote to Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua on the issue on September 8.

In the letter, he stated that support from the civil administration in the state was “vacillating with no clear-cut commitments”.

The zonal officer said that he would take up the matter with Army headquarters to either “hold in abeyance” all the recruitment rallies under Agnipath in the state, or alternatively, conduct the rallies in neighbouring states.

Responding to the issue, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "All deputy commissioners were directed to provide complete support to Army authorities for recruitment of Agniveers in Punjab. Any laxity shall be viewed seriously. Every effort will be made to recruit a maximum number of candidates into army from the state."

 

Tags

National Indian Army Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Bhagwant Mann Agnipath Row Agnipath Recruitment Scheme AAP Punjab AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Agnipath
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League